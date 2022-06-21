I don't talk to Nana Addo anymore — Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko

"Me, I will never let anybody bring me so low as to hate him. I don’t hate anybody, but there comes a time when circumstances make it that you go your way, you have to move on," he said.

Boakye Agyarko sacked

Boakye Agyarko has been under fire since it became public that the government had sought to review the Ameri deal but the new deal on the table was not better than what was already in existence.

Pulse Ghana

The government had sought Parliamentary approval to review the build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) agreement it entered with Africa and Middle East Resources Investment Group (AMERI Energy) on February 10, 2015.

In August 2018, Boakye Agyarko was relieved of his position, following the controversy surrounding the review of the Ameri power deal.

Reacting to his sack on Accra-based Asempa FM, Agyarko said the last time he spoke to Nana Addo face-to-face was over a year ago.