I fabricated lies against Mahama to lose — Captain Smart confesses

Kojo Emmanuel

Radio host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, alias Captain Smart, has confessed that he lied against former President John Mahama in the lead-up to the 2016 general elections.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart

He said he together with some journalists, including Kwami Sefa Kayi and Paul Adom Otchere met with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fabricate many lies against Mahama.

According to him, "I was one of the people who were serious (spreading lies against Mahama) … the lies we told against Mahama in this country were not small lies, Paul Adom Otchere was part. We said Mahama had a house in Dubai… that he had gold (concessions); you (Adom Otchere) were part of those of us who were spreading lies about Mahama with your frivolous analysis."

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

"Myself, you (Adom Otchere), Sefa (Kwami Sefa Kayi), and all the NPP lawyers must fast for 21 days and beg for God’s forgiveness… When we came to power, I decided to investigate these claims against Mahama and realized that all the information you (NPP journalist) were feeding us were lies; you took money to spread," he added.

He stated that Ghanaians especially members of NPP expected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to perform as well as ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, but they have all been disappointed adding that Mahama has performed better than Nana Addo.

He said: "… if you compare Nana Addo’s performance to John Dramani Mahama, he (Akufo-Addo) will not even get 1 out of 100."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

