I fabricated lies against Mahama to lose — Captain Smart confesses

According to him, "I was one of the people who were serious (spreading lies against Mahama) … the lies we told against Mahama in this country were not small lies, Paul Adom Otchere was part. We said Mahama had a house in Dubai… that he had gold (concessions); you (Adom Otchere) were part of those of us who were spreading lies about Mahama with your frivolous analysis."

Pulse Ghana

"Myself, you (Adom Otchere), Sefa (Kwami Sefa Kayi), and all the NPP lawyers must fast for 21 days and beg for God’s forgiveness… When we came to power, I decided to investigate these claims against Mahama and realized that all the information you (NPP journalist) were feeding us were lies; you took money to spread," he added.

He stated that Ghanaians especially members of NPP expected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to perform as well as ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, but they have all been disappointed adding that Mahama has performed better than Nana Addo.