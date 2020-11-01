According to him, the government of John Mahama accept criticisms and was tolerant to journalists than the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said "For corruption, even if you are a politician, a civil society person or even the President; if you intend to seriously fight corruption, his own life will be threatened to some extent.

"So, the least he [President Akufo-Addo] can do for some of us, who are not secured as he is, is to give a body language that tolerates views and some of the things we do because politicians will always be our friend but we have different roles to play."

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM's Newsfile programme on Saturday, October 31, 2020, after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, for allegations made against him in an exposé, he said "When Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed and he [President Akufo-Addo] went to the Ghana Bar Association conference in Takoradi, he made a statement to the effect that people shouldn’t take it as an attack on journalists.

John Mahama

"But we know that Ahmed Hussein-Suale was threatened, put on live television by Kennedy Agyapong, who is a leading member of his party, and he asked people to attack him [Ahmed Hussein-Suale] not because of anything but because of the work he has done.

"So, if an MP is killed and then we give all MPs security and then a journalist is killed, why say we shouldn’t take it as an attack on journalists?"

Speaking on the De-Eye Group Limited, the company at the centre of the controversial training of some youth at the Christianborg Castle, Osu, who were captured in an undercover documentary of which he was dragged to court, Manasseh stated that "I was in court when the De-Eye Group sued and after I was going for my summons – because they claimed that they wanted to serve me but couldn’t find me, I went to court and told the judge that I wanted to be served – but when we finished, the lawyer for the people told me after he led me to the registry for me to be served that: ‘My brother, this is not a case that we should be dealing with in court, if you apologise to the old man, we will withdraw this case'".

Manasseh Azure Awuni and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

"I asked: "Who is the old man?' And he said: 'The President'. And I said: 'The President is not a party to this case, so, why should apologising to the President result in the withdrawal of the case?'"

"I was ready to go the full length but he said he is an NPP lawyer and that I shouldn't doubt him," he added.