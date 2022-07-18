I have become a victim of a political witch hunt by elements in NPP — Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo had been invited with two other MPs, the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, for absenting themselves from Parliament for more than 15 consecutive sittings without any permission from the Speaker.

The two MPs, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, appeared before the Privileges Committee but Adwoa Safo failed to do so. The two MPs have since been pardoned.

The reason for Adwoa Safo's failure to appear before the Committee is not yet known, but the MP had earlier indicated in a Joy News interview that she had not received official communication from Parliament to appear before the Privileges Committee.

Speaking on her absence in Parliament and the move taken by Joseph Osei-Owusu to declare her seat vacant, Adwoa Safo said she has become a victim of a sustained political witch hunt by certain elements within the governing NPP and in Parliament to achieve their own parochial goals.

In a Facebook post, she could not comprehend why the members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition are refusing to protect her because being absent from her official duties albeit not intentionally.

She said "We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go round making hue and cry about her absence."

This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with a few personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public.

"In the face of all these, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moments these past few months," Adwoa Safo stressed.

She noted that "as a member of the party, I have served with utmost diligence (both in opposition and in government) and have at all times put the fortunes of my family at the disposal of the party.

"At no point in time have I nor my family withheld anything of ours from our great Party, yet today, I am conveniently being called a traitor and all manner of names with several schemes being put to play and employed to oust me from my position as MP and Minister."