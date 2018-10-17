I have Kwame Nkrumah's ideological DNA in me - Spio Garbrah

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, a flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has admonished delegates of his party to vote for him in the upcoming delegates congress.

He said he has the ideological deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking at the official launch of his campaign, the former Trade and Industry Minister said: "I got enrolled as a member of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's 'Young Pioneers' movement at the age of 10 when I was in secondary school".

READ ALSO: Nana Addo has no power to sack former GEPA boss Gifty Klenam - Audit...

"As a 'Young Pioneer', along with other thousands, I benefited from what I considered as an injection of the ideological DNA of our first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah."

He therefore contended that if voted by the NDC and subsequently by Ghanaians, he will implement some of the ideological tutelage he received from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Spio-Garbrah also launched a seven-point agenda that he will use to restructure the NDC.

The seven-point agenda include his commitment to making himself accessible at the NDC headquarters once a week, create welfare committees at national, regional and constituency levels, and strengthen the women’s wing of the party.

The rest are assisting youth with education and skills training, helping to build offices for all constituencies, create national and regional business development committees as well as institute an NDC credit union.

He added that the decision to select presidential and parliamentary candidates on selfish and factional grounds caused the defeat of the party in the 2016 polls, hence the same mistake must not be repeated.

The NDC will, on 7th December, vote to choose a flagbearer that will lead the party into the 2020 general elections. Dr. Spio-Garbrah will be contesting other twelve candidates for the slot.