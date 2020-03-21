It was widely speculated Friday that the ex-president has settled on Eric Opoku, MP for Asunafo South constituency in the Bono Region , as his vice presidential candidate for the December 7 polls.

The MP has a notorious character of using violence and intimidation in his constituency to perpetuate his stay in power, according to his political opponents.

"Yet another fake news," Mr Mahama wrote on his Facebook page. "Reports that I have settled on and announced a running mate for the 2020 elections are false."

Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians to continue to take precaution and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Let's continue to take precaution and help #stopthespread of COVID-19. Wash your hands as frequently as you can, especially after touching a commonly used surface or object. And please wash your hands with soap and under running water," he further stated.