I have not tendered my resignation – Charles Adu-Boahen

His response comes amidst calls for his removal or resignation from office as a result of the economic downturn.

80 out of the 137 majority MPs on Tuesday, October 25, joined calls for the sacking of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen citing their poor management of the country’s fiscal space.

They had also blamed the duo for the delay in the ongoing International Monetary Fund program negotiations that are expected to give the country a bailout.

The lawmakers added, “We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy.”

The group led by the MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi said the failure of the government to heed their demands will result in them boycotting all government business.

“Meanwhile we want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the majority caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President by any other minister.

“We hope that those of us at the backbench and members of the majority caucus will abide by this prayer. We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate”. Their move was applauded by the general public and civil society who had also been calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister.

However, the MPs later acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to let Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu-Boahen stay in office till after the IMF deal is sorted out.