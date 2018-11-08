Pulse.com.gh logo
I haven’t selected my running-mate; disregard reports – Mahama

John Mahama said he is currently focused on his NDC flagbearer campaign and has not yet made a decision on who will be his running-mate.

play

Former president John Dramani Mahama has strongly denied reports that he has selected a running-mate for the 2020 general elections.

This was contained in a statement from Mahama’s Campaign Office, signed by the campaign spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng Wednesday.

Reports circulating in the local media had suggested Mahama was considering picking Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the legislator for Korle Klottey constituency and daughter of former president Jerry John Rawlings, as his running-mate.

However, the statement said all speculations suggesting Mahama has selected his running mate are false and urged the public to disregard such reports.

“Mr. Mahama is presently focused on both his NDC flagbearer campaign and his official duties, therefore, Ghanaians should disregard all such conjectures,” it read.

“We wish to state that the reports are false,” the statement added.

Mahama is the firm favourite to become the NDC’s presidential candidate when the party goes to the polls in a few weeks’ time.

The ex-president will, however, face competition from 10 other candidates, including Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Ekow Spio Garbrah and Kojo Bonsu.

