I haven’t decided to contest 2024 elections yet – Mahama

In an interview with VOA’s Straight Talk Africa, Mahama said that he has not decided to contest the flagbearership adding that “it is good to keep your opponents guessing” on which candidate will be presented.

“I haven’t,” Mahama responded amid laughter when asked if he has plans to run again in the 2024 elections.

“It’s good to keep your opponents guessing so even if I’m not running, I’m not going to say I’m not running. So a decision will be taken early next year in the first quarter. That’s when we hold our party’s primaries for the presidential candidacy and then we will see,” he added in the interview which aired on Wednesday, October 12.

John Mahama was recently criticized by Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP for his criticism of the judiciary.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News on October 6, Kwabena Agyepong said he was disappointed in the comments by former President Mahama especially when he has been at the helm of the country’s affairs and should appreciate what it means to support the judiciary.

Kwabenya Agyepong was responding to a question on concerns raised by Justice Jones Dotse that attacks on the judiciary can lead to how three High Court judges were gruesomely murdered in 1982.

“What surprised me was the one who really attacked the judges. That’s former President Mahama who I know very well, a good friend of mine. I was surprised because he has been president before. He has occupied the highest seat in government therefore you know what it takes to support the judiciary.

“And so for him to come out and say the kinds of thing that he said, I find it was a downer. It was disappointing. You don’t need to do that. Whatever the shortcomings…I’m not saying the judges are perfect. They are not perfect. All of us are not perfect.

“We the leaders are the ones to provide the maximum support and having been in the seat as Chief Executive of state and the first gentleman of the land, I think he should be the last person to be running down a critical institution like the judiciary,” he said.