I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings

The office of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has categorically denied that he has endorsed certain candidates in the upcoming national and flagbearer elections in the NDC.

He said media reportages asserting such a notion should be disregarded.

In a statement signed by his Communications Director, Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, he said: The Founder of the NDC wishes to make it clear that he has not endorsed any individual or group vying for roles in the party.

It will be recalled that prior to his official announcement to contest for the position of flagbearer, former President John Mahama called on Rawlings to inform him of his decision.

President Mahama stated the need to consult the founder on party issues and commended him for re-energizing the party’s Council of Elders and participating actively in its meetings.

The attention of the office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has been drawn to publications in the media claiming the Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has endorsed certain personalities who are campaigning for the roles of party flagbearer and national executive officers.

He reiterates that the consultative process which was initiated by the Council of Elders will not be stampeded. This should allow the party to pave way for the emergence of true and committed patriots, whose object and focus is to re-establish the noble core of our tradition and values.

The media is urged to crosscheck information concerning the former President before publication to avoid the dissemination of false and propaganda related material, especially during the campaign for national office holders in the NDC.

Issued By:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)