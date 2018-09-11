Pulse.com.gh logo
I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings


NDC Elections I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings



  
Former President John Rawlings

Former President John Rawlings

The office of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has categorically denied that he has endorsed certain candidates in the upcoming national and flagbearer elections in the NDC.

He said media reportages asserting such a notion should be disregarded.

In a statement signed by his Communications Director, Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, he said: The Founder of the NDC wishes to make it clear that he has not endorsed any individual or group vying for roles in the party.

READ ALSO: NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man

It will be recalled that prior to his official announcement to contest for the position of flagbearer, former President John Mahama called on Rawlings to inform him of his decision.

President Mahama stated the need to consult the founder on party issues and commended him for re-energizing the party’s Council of Elders and participating actively in its meetings.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and President John Mahama play

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and President John Mahama

 

CHECK OUT THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

RAWLINGS HAS ENDORSED NO CANDIDATE

The attention of the office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has been drawn to publications in the media claiming the Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has endorsed certain personalities who are campaigning for the roles of party flagbearer and national executive officers.

The Founder of the NDC wishes to make it clear that he has not endorsed any individual or group vying for roles in the party.

READ ALSO: Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win

He reiterates that the consultative process which was initiated by the Council of Elders will not be stampeded. This should allow the party to pave way for the emergence of true and committed patriots, whose object and focus is to re-establish the noble core of our tradition and values.



Former President John Rawlings

 

The media is urged to crosscheck information concerning the former President before publication to avoid the dissemination of false and propaganda related material, especially during the campaign for national office holders in the NDC.

Issued By:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

