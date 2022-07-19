He said the events leading up to the national executives elections which was held over the weekend is in the past and he is ready to unite the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.
I hold no grudges against the 15 Regional Chairmen that campaigned against me – Justin Kodua
The newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua has disclosed that he is ready to extend the olive branch to all members of the party.
Speaking in an interview on Adom FM in Accra, the new scribe said he has particularly forgiven the 15 Regional Chairmen of the party who campaigned against him.
He said all those declarations were part of the politics, hence he cannot single out those who opposed him for vengeance.
The NPP scribe indicated that the confidence reposed in him by delegates is an indication that he needs to have a forgiving heart so that he will not allow himself to be engulfed in matters that will not be progressive of the NPP.
“I need them [regional chairmen] more than they need me to be able to have a successful administration,” he added.
Mr Kodua also apologised if he may have offended any party members during the campaign and asked for forgiveness.
Aside the Central Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin, 15 regional chairpersons of the NPP openly campaigned against his candidacy as General Secretary.
Led by the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, they argued that given the experience of Mr Boadu, he stands a better chance of leading the party to victory in the 2024 general election.
But after Saturday’s election, delegates voted massively for Mr Kodua who polled 43 percent as against Mr Boadu’s 42 percent.
