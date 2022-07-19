I hold no grudges against the 15 Regional Chairmen that campaigned against me – Justin Kodua

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM in Accra, the new scribe said he has particularly forgiven the 15 Regional Chairmen of the party who campaigned against him.

He said all those declarations were part of the politics, hence he cannot single out those who opposed him for vengeance.

The NPP scribe indicated that the confidence reposed in him by delegates is an indication that he needs to have a forgiving heart so that he will not allow himself to be engulfed in matters that will not be progressive of the NPP.

“I need them [regional chairmen] more than they need me to be able to have a successful administration,” he added.

Mr Kodua also apologised if he may have offended any party members during the campaign and asked for forgiveness.

Pulse Ghana

Aside the Central Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin, 15 regional chairpersons of the NPP openly campaigned against his candidacy as General Secretary.

Led by the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, they argued that given the experience of Mr Boadu, he stands a better chance of leading the party to victory in the 2024 general election.