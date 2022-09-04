I lied against Sammy Gyamfi — Appiah Stadium begs for forgiveness

Appiah Stadium is heard tacitly admitting that he knows that former President John Mahama has caused a businessman to pay $2000 to a journalist called Nana Kwadwo Jantuah to buy them into the NDC's media cabal.

He said a member of the NDC, Nurudeen Abass told him about it and explained that it is because Jantuah refused to give Nurudeen Abass GH¢2000, which is why he [Abass] started spreading the news.

He stated that he [Appiah] told Abass not to talk about the money allegation during their conversation on the phone because BNI people may tap into his phone call.

But Appiah Stadium after the leaked audio has asked Sammy Gyamfi to forgive him because he was misled by his contenders in the NDC.

"I listened to people and supported Asamoah Adjei that businessmen and elements in the NPP give him money.

"I pray to God that you forgive me. I regret it a lot. It is someone I know who recorded to blackmail me... Sammy Gyamfi is innocent," he said.

Meanwhile, the communications of the NDC in the Ashanti Region have responded to the allegations of inducement in the leaked audio recording.

Nurudeen Abass in a statement said Appiah Stadium "engaged in an unholy misadventure of calumny and character assassination against some individuals and myself."

"Apart from the obvious concocted lies and malice-laden effusions which does not merit any serious rejoinder, there are other damning allegations and fabricated lies made against other reputable personalities which cannot be swept under the carpet," it said.

The statement added: "There is not a single word of truth in that audio recording and all the allegations made therein. And l urge the general public to treat it with the contempt it deserves."