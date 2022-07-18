Chairman Wontumi said the party has to move on from the recently held elections and be united ahead of the 2024 polls.
I look forward to working with you – Chairman Wontumi writes Justin Koduah
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has congratulated the newly elected General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah.
In a letter to the new Secretary General, he said though he did not support him during the elections, he was looking forward to working with him.
“God knows what is good for our dear party, I supported JB but the delegates in their own wisdom chose you. We look forward to working hard so that together we can ‘Break The 8’. May God bless you and once again CONGRATULATIONS to you and the NPP for a successful election,” he said.
Mr Kodua won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah followed Mr Boadu with a distant 104 votes followed by Frederick Opare Ansah, 50 votes while Ramseyer A. Agyeman-Prempeh garnered paltry eight votes.
John Boadu had been serving in such a position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.
