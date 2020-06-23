The vociferous Chairman said he loves the NPP more than his wife.

Speaking on the aftermath of the party’s parliamentary primaries over the weekend, Chairman Wontumi said he will see to it that peace reigns in the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

I love NPP, I love NPP even more than my wife, yes I love the NPP more than my wife. The NPP is in my blood,” Chairman Wontumi stated.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

“Anybody who loves me loves the NPP, anybody who works for me must love the NPP”, he added.

He also ordered all the victors in the primaries to call their opponents and commiserate with them.

The Regional Chairman also noted that his concentration is on the upcoming voters’ registration exercise and urged all the parliamentary candidates to get involved.