I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadu

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has indicated that he she took delight in the heavy loss suffered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections.

According to her, the NDC were not truthful to Ghanaians during their time in power and ended up making the country “miserable”.

Such a situation, she said, made her want the NDC out of power, adding that she was “very happy” to see the party lose at the polls two years ago.

“I am happy there is a change… I am very happy…because you can’t have a situation where we claim to be doing well, calling ourselves lower-middle income group, and in a miserable situation,” Nana Konadu told Accra-based Joy FM.

She further stated her reasons for jilting the opposition NDC, founded by her husband Jerry John Rawlings, to form her own National Democratic Party (NDP).

According to her, things became so bad in the party that she had to leave in order to preserve her integrity.

The former First Lady explained that she is “somebody who believes in honesty and hard work. As things started changing I advised myself”.

She said it was regrettable that decency in the NDC was lost to the extent that even her husband was disrespected.

“We reached that level where the respect for the founder was not there,” she added.