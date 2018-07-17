Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadu


Politics I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadu

Nana Konadu said she was “very happy” to see the NDC lose at the polls two years ago because the party made the country "miserable".

  • Published:
Nana Konadu says she's happy ND lost the 2016 elections play

Nana Konadu says she's happy ND lost the 2016 elections

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has indicated that he she took delight in the heavy loss suffered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections.

According to her, the NDC were not truthful to Ghanaians during their time in power and ended up making the country “miserable”.

READ ALSO: Gloomy Times: Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority

Such a situation, she said, made her want the NDC out of power, adding that she was “very happy” to see the party lose at the polls two years ago.

“I am happy there is a change… I am very happy…because you can’t have a situation where we claim to be doing well, calling ourselves lower-middle income group, and in a miserable situation,” Nana Konadu told Accra-based Joy FM.

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings play

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

 

She further stated her reasons for jilting the opposition NDC, founded by her husband Jerry John Rawlings, to form her own National Democratic Party (NDP).

According to her, things became so bad in the party that she had to leave in order to preserve her integrity.

The former First Lady explained that she is “somebody who believes in honesty and hard work. As things started changing I advised myself”.

READ ALSO: Legal Tussle: Stephen Opuni's corruption trial begins

She said it was regrettable that decency in the NDC was lost to the extent that even her husband was disrespected.

“We reached that level where the respect for the founder was not there,” she added. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Blame Game: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Blame Game Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe
Tax Hikes: Majority to support tax increase Tax Hikes Majority to support tax increase
Replacement: Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this week Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this week
Opulence: Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP Chairman alleges Opulence Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP Chairman alleges
Intent: Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer Intent Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer
Gloomy Times: Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority Gloomy Times Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur: Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Campaign Promises: I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo Campaign Promises I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses



Top Articles

1 RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old motherbullet
2 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Tragedy Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to deathbullet
4 Politics I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadubullet
5 Legal Tussle Stephen Opuni's corruption trial beginsbullet
6 Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns...bullet
7 Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warnsbullet
8 Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this weekbullet
9 Opulence Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP...bullet
10 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
7 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to present mid-year budget review
Economic Performance Minority to hold mid-year budget review today
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges
Education Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah
Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears
Economy "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike