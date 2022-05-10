I only know John Mahama as a ‘dead goat’ President - Methodist Bishop

Speaking on the legacy of the former President on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu said Mahama’s tenure was terrible and he cannot remember any good policy from the erstwhile government.

"I only remember him [John Mahama] as a dead goat. This is someone who wants to be President again so he can review the Free SHS policy. Are we serious as a nation?” Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu quizzed.

He said, Mahama seeking another term in office will offer nothing to change the status of Ghanaians.

Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu further noted that it will be appropriate for the former President to stay away from politics.

He said the former president having gone through the ranks, i.e. from being Assembly member through to becoming the President of Ghana, should be enjoying his retirement after losing the 2020 General elections. He said doing so, will earn Mahama the status of a statesman.

Pulse Ghana

The man of God also questioned Mahama’s decision to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) law, when he assumes office as president of the republic in 2025.

Bishop Ayensu described the pronouncement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader as backward and an attempt to sway voters.

“A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power then such a person will not even win power to abort it.