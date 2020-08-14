The ‘controversial’ man of God has said he made sure John Agyekum Kufour became president in 2000.

He said God gave him a prophecy which had the late John Evans Atta Mils winning, however, he was given directions on how’ve to overturn the verdict and he did.

In an interview with Okay FM, Owusu Bempah claimed that since 1996, none of his prophecies on elections and other national issues has wrong.

He narrates that the initial vision shown to him by God had the NDC candidate seated on the throne but he, with the help of his church members worked to divert it to the NPP.

“During Kufuor’s time, God asked me to do certain things which he will use to change the occupant of the seat. We went to every roundabout. God told me to pour oil at every roundabout if I want change to happen. I acted on God’s word. My church members can attest to this” he said.

He denied the tag of being an ‘NPP Prophet’, disclosing that he has in the past made prophecies that favoured the NDC.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

“My first prophecy was the election between Rawlings and Adu Boahen and I said that Rawlings was going to win. I was a young pastor so I didn’t really know what I was saying but a lot people took me on for saying that. My senior pastor rebuked me but the Rawlings indeed won the elections.

“When you trace my prophecies about, everything that I have said has come to pass. Only those who hate me will say my prophecies are fake. When I see that it’s NPP, I will say it’s NPP, when it’s NDC, I will say NDC,”he explained.