I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values- Rawlings says

Surprisingly to many political watchers, he has barely criticised President Akufo-Addo, despite their history of bitter rivalry.
READ MORE: Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings
Chief on his chopping board is former presidents Kufuor, Atta Mills and Mahama.
Surprisingly to many political watchers, he has barely criticised President Akufo-Addo, despite their history of bitter rivalry.
Well, now things have changed. The one-time arch rivals are now 'best friends.'
Speaking at a recent, Mr Rawlings says his fondness for the president is due to "certain principles and values.”
He said: “We are very fortunate that somebody like Nana Akufo-Addo has emerged over here. People think I like that man to high heavens, no, but I respect him for certain principles and values.”
Many rank and file of the opposition NDC have decried his closeness to the president as they see it as a propaganda tool for the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC).
READ MORE: Mahama desperate for my attention, I won't respond to his jabs- Akufo-Addo
Mr Rawlings is often seen at high profile state events, including the recent state banquet for the heir of the British throne, Prince Charles.