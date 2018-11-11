Pulse.com.gh logo
I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values- Rawlings says

Surprisingly to many political watchers, he has barely criticised President Akufo-Addo, despite their history of bitter rivalry.

play

Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former president Jerry John Rawlings, is noted for criticising all presidents Ghana has had.

READ MORE: Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings

Chief on his chopping board is former presidents Kufuor, Atta Mills and Mahama.

Well, now things have changed. The one-time arch rivals are now 'best friends.'

Speaking at a recent, Mr Rawlings says his fondness for the president is due to "certain principles and values.”

He said: “We are very fortunate that somebody like Nana Akufo-Addo has emerged over here. People think I like that man to high heavens, no, but I respect him for certain principles and values.”

Many rank and file of the opposition NDC have decried his closeness to the president as they see it as a propaganda tool for the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC).

READ MORE: Mahama desperate for my attention, I won't respond to his jabs- Akufo-Addo

Mr Rawlings is often seen at high profile state events, including the recent state banquet for the heir of the British throne, Prince Charles.

