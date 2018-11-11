I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values- Rawlings says

news

Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former president Jerry John Rawlings, is noted for criticising all presidents Ghana has had.

Chief on his chopping board is former presidents Kufuor, Atta Mills and Mahama.

Surprisingly to many political watchers, he has barely criticised President Akufo-Addo, despite their history of bitter rivalry.

Well, now things have changed. The one-time arch rivals are now 'best friends.'

Speaking at a recent, Mr Rawlings says his fondness for the president is due to "certain principles and values.”

He said: “We are very fortunate that somebody like Nana Akufo-Addo has emerged over here. People think I like that man to high heavens, no, but I respect him for certain principles and values.”

Many rank and file of the opposition NDC have decried his closeness to the president as they see it as a propaganda tool for the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC).

Mr Rawlings is often seen at high profile state events, including the recent state banquet for the heir of the British throne, Prince Charles.