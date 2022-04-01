I saw how Ahanta West NPP MP was brought to parliament in an ambulance — Bagbin

Parliament passed the bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the absence of the Minority legislators, who had walked out before the bill was considered at the second reading stage.

The E-Levy has now become a binding law that will be operationalised as a revenue measure across the country.

Pulse Ghana

The Minority in Parliament has said it has not given up in the fight against the passage of the electronic transaction levy bill, 2021, by the Majority Caucus.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the lawmaker for the North Tongu constituency said the war against the E-levy is not over.

He said the NDC MPs for five months stood with the Ghanaian people who fiercely resisted the "E-Levy and standing up to a government desperately determined to do everything by hook or crook to impose the most unpopular tax policy of the Fourth Republic" adding that the Akufo-Addo-led government "that has gained notoriety for imposing excruciating economic hardships."

Pulse Ghana