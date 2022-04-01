An ambulance arrived in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as MPs prepare to vote on the controversial E-Levy bill, fueling suspicions that the bedridden Ahanta West MP was brought to vote for the E-levy.
I saw how Ahanta West NPP MP was brought to parliament in an ambulance — Bagbin
I saw how Ahanta West MP and Chieftaincy minister Ebenezer Kojo-Kum was brought to parliament in an ambulance, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Parliament passed the bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the absence of the Minority legislators, who had walked out before the bill was considered at the second reading stage.
The E-Levy has now become a binding law that will be operationalised as a revenue measure across the country.
The Minority in Parliament has said it has not given up in the fight against the passage of the electronic transaction levy bill, 2021, by the Majority Caucus.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the lawmaker for the North Tongu constituency said the war against the E-levy is not over.
He said the NDC MPs for five months stood with the Ghanaian people who fiercely resisted the "E-Levy and standing up to a government desperately determined to do everything by hook or crook to impose the most unpopular tax policy of the Fourth Republic" adding that the Akufo-Addo-led government "that has gained notoriety for imposing excruciating economic hardships."
This comes after the Minority in Parliament filed a suit at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, to challenge the passage of the levy, insisting parliament did not have the numbers to pass it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh