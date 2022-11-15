I spent over GH¢1million but lost the election – NDC lawyer reveals, says no regret

Interestingly, when asked whether he regretted spending so much on the election which he eventually lost, Amankwaa said he was not expecting to win at all costs.

“I wasn’t surprised at yesterday’s results though I was confident of winning the election I was as well aware that anything could have happened so I have spent hugely on the just-ended elections but it was my decision so I never regret my actions,” he said, as quoted by 3news.com.

The main opposition NDC held its regional executive elections and the Ashanti region was not an exception.

Over 1,400 delegates from the 47 constituencies in the region converged on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 13 to elect their leaders for the region.

At the end of the voting process, incumbent chairman Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews polled 637 to be retained while lawyer Evans Amankwa garnered 572 votes. Another candidate, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh came third with 137 votes.