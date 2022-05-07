RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

If it is that I support Alan Kyeremanteng, is he not human? – Ken Agyapong quizzes

Evans Annang

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said that there is nothing wrong with the notion that he is supporting the candidature of Alan Kyeremanteng.

No MP is obliged to pay your child’s school fees – Ken Agyapong tells Ghanaians

He said some big wigs in the party seem alienated from that perception and it is worrying.

Speaking on Oman FM in Accra, Hon. Agyapong said there is nothing wrong in supporting the Minister of Trade and Industry and asked whether he is not human.

“When I said I was helping each constituency with GHC10,000 ….I later heard rumours that I had given GHC10,000 to each constituency in support of Alan, (even) if I support Alan, is he not a human being?

“If it is that I support Alan, is he not a human being? They shouldn’t annoy me, I am the one preaching for peace. I don’t fear anyone in this party, if I support Alan, is he not a human being?” he reiterated.

Alan Kyerematen is Ghana's Trade Minister Pulse Ghana

The outspoken lawmaker also vowed to keep all funds that he had originally earmarked to support the upcoming regional executive polls of the party.”

“You wait and see, you think someone is afraid, I am looking for the man in this party that when I take a decision, he will challenge me, I want one person.”

“We have turned into a party of beggars…. Ungrateful people. I have decided that I am keeping my money. The funds I decided to take to the regions, I am keeping it. I haven’t completed my factory but I am helping out of love to help constituencies,” he stressed.

Alan Kyeremanteng is expected to contest for the flagbearership position of the NPP for the 2024 elections. Pundits have forecasted that he will face a stiff opposition from the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

