I support Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP in 2024 – Obiri Boahen

In an interview on Accra FM, he said: “I’m driving the bus all the way to the North East Region, the hometown of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia”.

“We are currently warming the engine of the bus en route to North East Region with the Mamprusi man at the helm of affairs”, he said.

“In my life, as a politician, and in the history of the party, all the flag bearers I have supported won”, he said.

“I supported the late Prof. Adu Boahen, J.A. Kufuor, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; they all won to become flag bearers on the ticket of the party”, he said.

“So will Dr Mahamadu Bawumia also win the slot to lead the party for the 2024 general elections”, he noted.

“I have supported candidates who won the party’s slot of the party and never won the general elections but came back and worked hard and won”.

Pulse Ghana

However, Dr. Amoako Baah, a political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has asked Dr. Bawumia to step aside because he is a true NPP man.

Speaking on the seeming contest between Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng, the Trade Minister, he said the Vice President should step aside.

“I want Bawumia to step aside because of the rancour between him and Alan’s camp, Bawumia should step aside, this is strategic. This is what political parties do and in this case, this is what the NPP should do.