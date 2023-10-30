He recounted how some supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten were attacked at some voting centres but police personnel and the Electoral Commission (EC) were silent and never arrested the perpetrators after the polls.
I swear to God, if NPP attacks my supporters I'll be worse than Alan — Ken Agyapong warns
A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has cautioned the leadership of the party ahead of the flagbearship race on November 4, 2023.
Recommended articles
He also warned the Police and the EC not to allow themselves to be pushed around by government officials during the flagbearer contest.
He said: "I am sending a nice caution to both the police personnel and the Electoral Commissions that they should not be pushed by any government officials or any Regional Chairman because if they push I will also push."
"I swear to God if NPP leadership make any mistake during presidential primaries by intermediating or attacking my supporters I will be more than Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten," the maverick politician said at his showdown walk in Cape Coast.
He stated: "If there will be no fairness and transparency during the presidential primaries, I can’t promise them but I will continue to give them showdown since NPP needs fairness to unite the party.”
He alleged that the party offered him a $800 million bribe to coerce him to step down from the race, but he turned down the offer.
According to the member of parliament for Assin Central, he rejected the juicy offer because he loved Ghana and would not put his parochial interest over that of the nation.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh