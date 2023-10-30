ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I swear to God, if NPP attacks my supporters I'll be worse than Alan — Ken Agyapong warns

Emmanuel Tornyi

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has cautioned the leadership of the party ahead of the flagbearship race on November 4, 2023.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He recounted how some supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten were attacked at some voting centres but police personnel and the Electoral Commission (EC) were silent and never arrested the perpetrators after the polls.

Recommended articles

He also warned the Police and the EC not to allow themselves to be pushed around by government officials during the flagbearer contest.

He said: "I am sending a nice caution to both the police personnel and the Electoral Commissions that they should not be pushed by any government officials or any Regional Chairman because if they push I will also push."

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"I swear to God if NPP leadership make any mistake during presidential primaries by intermediating or attacking my supporters I will be more than Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten," the maverick politician said at his showdown walk in Cape Coast.

He stated: "If there will be no fairness and transparency during the presidential primaries, I can’t promise them but I will continue to give them showdown since NPP needs fairness to unite the party.”

He alleged that the party offered him a $800 million bribe to coerce him to step down from the race, but he turned down the offer.

According to the member of parliament for Assin Central, he rejected the juicy offer because he loved Ghana and would not put his parochial interest over that of the nation.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bawumia

I never bought pickups or paid GHS100k in the delegates conference – Bawumia

BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked

I stand by my comment that I have enough dollars to pay delegates – Alfred Obeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, CEO of defunct UT Bank

There's no coup in Ghana because the army has been politicised — Kofi Amoabeng

Sarah-Adwoa-Safo

Video: Dome market women hoot at Adwoa Safo and vow to vote her out