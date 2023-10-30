I swear to God, if NPP attacks my supporters I'll be worse than Alan — Ken Agyapong warns

He also warned the Police and the EC not to allow themselves to be pushed around by government officials during the flagbearer contest.

He said: "I am sending a nice caution to both the police personnel and the Electoral Commissions that they should not be pushed by any government officials or any Regional Chairman because if they push I will also push."

Pulse Ghana

"I swear to God if NPP leadership make any mistake during presidential primaries by intermediating or attacking my supporters I will be more than Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten," the maverick politician said at his showdown walk in Cape Coast.

He stated: "If there will be no fairness and transparency during the presidential primaries, I can’t promise them but I will continue to give them showdown since NPP needs fairness to unite the party.”

He alleged that the party offered him a $800 million bribe to coerce him to step down from the race, but he turned down the offer.