According to him, Nana Addo's inability to sack Ken Ofori-Atta could be due to an undisclosed indebtedness to him.
I think the President owes Ken Ofori-Atta so he refused to fire him — KKD
Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo owes his cousin who doubles as the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, therefore, he can't sack him.
He said the Finance Minister has performed abysmally in managing the country's resources adding that Ofori-Atta doesn't deserve to be in the post.
Speaking on Joy News, KKD said "Ken must go. Ken must go."
"How much money do you alone want to have? Why? Databank alone, how many of your staff are in government at the moment?" he asked.
"How much money does Nana Addo owe you? In fact, Parliament must ask this question … I think the President owes him.
"Because if the President doesn’t owe him, what is it that is so beholding to this gentleman that with what he’s done with our economy, he is still allowed to be at post?" he wondered.
His comments come after over eighty (80) New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament called for the sack of the Finance Minister.
But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said terminating the appointment of Ofori-Atta will disrupt the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In a crunch meeting with the lawmakers at the Jubilee House, Nana Addo argued that the deal is near completion therefore the MPs should wait a little longer.
