I value our friendship - Asiedu Nketiah

“I will like to thank, most importantly, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who has been my friend for 25 years. I value friendship, so I don’t think we are going to sacrifice that friendship because of this contest,” he said.

The immediate past general secretary of the National Democratic Congress amassed a vote of 5,569 representing 65.1% of votes cast for the chairmanship slot ousting the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who polled 2,982 representing 33.81% of votes cast.

Asiedu Nketiah called for unity in the party and assured his willingness to work with all officers to wrestle power in the 2024 general elections.

“We don’t take the confidence for granted, we need to work to unite the party,” he said.