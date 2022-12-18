ADVERTISEMENT
I value our friendship - Asiedu Nketiah

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Newly-elected National Chairman of the opposition NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia says his long-standing friendship with defeated chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will not fall off regardless of party elections.

Asiedu Nketiah X Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
Mr. Asiedu Nketiah explained that the rapport that exists between them won't be taken for granted, expressing his willingness to safeguard their friendship.

“I will like to thank, most importantly, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who has been my friend for 25 years. I value friendship, so I don’t think we are going to sacrifice that friendship because of this contest,” he said.

The immediate past general secretary of the National Democratic Congress amassed a vote of 5,569 representing 65.1% of votes cast for the chairmanship slot ousting the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who polled 2,982 representing 33.81% of votes cast.

Asiedu Nketiah called for unity in the party and assured his willingness to work with all officers to wrestle power in the 2024 general elections.

“We don’t take the confidence for granted, we need to work to unite the party,” he said.

The newly elected executives were sworn into office on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
