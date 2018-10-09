I was always truthful to Ghanaians, unlike ‘liar’ Akufo-Addo – Mahama

news

Former president John Dramani Mahama has chided the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo for “lying” their way into power, insisting he was always truthful to Ghanaians during his own time as Head of State.

Mahama said the NPP hoodwinked Ghanaians with lofty promises during the 2016 elections all in the bid to win power.

He said such a tactic has never been his style, maintaining that he was always truthful to the people of Ghana during his time as President.

The ex-president was speaking to some NDC delegates in Wa in the Upper West Region as part of his campaign tour.

“After the elections, we all would have asked God: ‘God why did You let us lose after all the work we did?’ We did a good job for the people of Ghana – we did water, we did electricity, we did infrastructure, we stabilised the economy, we solved the energy crisis; ‘why did we lose?’ we were asking ourselves,” Mahama said.

“But I’ve said that upon reflection, all of us know that God had a plan. And whatever God does, we say: Thank You to Him. Because today I look back and I don’t feel as sad that we lost the election because it gives Ghanaians an opportunity to make a comparison between us and our opponent, and it teaches us a lesson in the politics of Ghana that you can lie your way to power but you cannot use lies to govern and management the country.



“Because for us, we have always told the truth, we haven’t lied to the people of Ghana and said we would do something we can’t do.”

He further stated that unlike the NPP, the NDC delivers on all its promises. He explained that if the NDC makes a promises to construct a road "then we know that we can do the road and truly when we come, we do the road; if we say we’ll build a hospital for you, when we come, we build the hospital; if we say we’ll give you a school or we’ll extend electricity or we’ll give you water, when we come, we deliver on those promises’.”

Mahama then took a swipe at Akufo-Addo and the NPP, suggesting the President lied his way to power.

According to him, the NPP has been exposed as liars due to the party's inability to fulfil many of its promises to the people of Ghana.

“But there are some people: He says it doesn’t matter what promises you make, you promise everything just to get political power, but the point is: You forget that when you get the political power, you cannot use those promises and lies to govern the country.



“Apparently there was another promise that each child in school will get one chocolate a day, do you remember? There’s was another promise that they’ll give each child one egg a day, do you remember? I mean why? Why do you do this to yourself?” the former president rhetorically asked.

Mahama is currently campaigning to seek the mandate of NDC delegates as the the party's flagbearer ahead of the 2020 elections.