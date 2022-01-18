His reactions come after the Ghana Armed Forces withdrew some four soldiers attached to the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for his protection on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
I was never offered military protection as the Speaker of Parliament – Mike Ocquaye
Professor Aaron Michael Ocquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament has denied reports that he was offered military protection while serving as Speaker in the7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.
In a statement signed by Major General NP Andoh, the military personnel being called back did not go through the right processes before being attached to the Speaker's office.
The names of the soldiers are given as WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, and Sgt. Bonney Prince.
"It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from January 14, 2022, while efforts are made to regularise their attachment," the letter to Bagbin stated.
The name of Professor Mike Ocquaye was mentioned in the media that he was given military protection.
But the former Speaker of Parliament denied the report.
In a statement, he said "My attention has been drawn to a media reportage that I Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, was given military protection while I was the Speaker of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.
"I wish to categorically state that this is palpable false. I was never offered Military protection nor did I request any. I had only three policemen to move with me and provide security at all material times.
"This information can be easily verified by anyone who cares for the truth at the office of the Clerk-to-Parliament at any given time.
"I will pray that my name is left out of this media discourse on military protection and call upon all discerning Ghanaians to disregard any misleading reportage on the same."
