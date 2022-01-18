I was never offered military protection as the Speaker of Parliament – Mike Ocquaye

In a statement signed by Major General NP Andoh, the military personnel being called back did not go through the right processes before being attached to the Speaker's office.

The names of the soldiers are given as WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, and Sgt. Bonney Prince.

Pulse Ghana

"It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from January 14, 2022, while efforts are made to regularise their attachment," the letter to Bagbin stated.

The name of Professor Mike Ocquaye was mentioned in the media that he was given military protection.

But the former Speaker of Parliament denied the report.

In a statement, he said "My attention has been drawn to a media reportage that I Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, was given military protection while I was the Speaker of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

"I wish to categorically state that this is palpable false. I was never offered Military protection nor did I request any. I had only three policemen to move with me and provide security at all material times.

"This information can be easily verified by anyone who cares for the truth at the office of the Clerk-to-Parliament at any given time.