He said rumors that suggested he was seriously considered for the role before Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was chosen are not true.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in Accra, Patrick Awuah said he is only focused on Ashesi University.

I wasn’t approached by the party, I kept quiet because I felt it wasn’t my place to speak about it. I’m not really involved in politics and I felt that well the party will tell the public what they’re doing, it’s not for me to say anything about it,” Patrick Awuah told Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio on Sunday.

When asked whether or not he is a card-holding member of any of the political parties in the country, Mr Awuah, responded thus: “I am not a card-holding member of any political party…I am a card-holding citizen of Ghana. I have the Ghana Card and the election card,” he said with laughter.

John Mahama

Patrick Awuah further denied getting a call from John Dramani Mahama or the NDC, to tell him about his intentions of shortlisting him for the running mate position of the NDC.

“No, nobody from the party called me to ask if I’ll consider this…...some friends who knew me called to tell me about this conversation happening and I said don’t worry about it, it’s not true,” he said.