I wasn't in charge of NDC 2016 election results - Omane Boamah

Omane Boamah said the allegations are utter falsehood insisting this was the machinations of faceless people to dent his reputation with the claim.

The former Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has debunked reports making rounds that he was in charge of election results for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 general elections.

He said such reports are malicious and aimed at staining his reputation.

Omane Boamah said the allegations are utter falsehood insisting this was the machinations of faceless people to dent his reputation with the claim.

He said these in a short statement released to the media.

“I have read with utter surprise a deliberate and dark lie being peddled by one Michael Ologo, that I, Edward Kofi Omane Boamah was in charge of the collation of NDC’s election results for the 2016 elections. This is false!

“This deliberate lie, unlike others deliberately told in the past, will not be allowed to stand. If the said Michael Ologo has the blessings of others to peddle this lie, then they should be advised accordingly. “Let me kindly remind Ologo that Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as a National Vice Chairman of the NDC doubled up as Director of Elections. He must accept responsibility instead of faceless individuals attempting to explain away the fact that election results for 2016 have still not been collated.

 

“I have largely remained silent about the malignant attempts some individuals made in 2017 to drag my good name into the mud concerning matters that can never stand the test of both logical and factual scrutiny. To all such people, I say to you – from now on; not in my name.

“The Logistics Committee included respected party elders such as Mr Ato Ahwoi. Furthermore, the collation of election results was never part of our limited mandate. I repeat. From now on; not in my name”.

