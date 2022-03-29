I will contest NPP’s 2024 flagbearer race - Kwabena Agyapong

Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Mr. Agyapong said: “In 2007, I was the youngest of the 17 aspirants, so it is not as if I haven't done it before”.

"So, I will not rule out running for the Presidential primary but the most important thing to me now is how well we do as a government and how we are able to deliver on the mandate that the Ghanaian people have given us.”

"We should not take that mandate for granted. We should respect that mandate and work to the benefit of the generality of Ghanaians. Let's put Ghana first".

At the moment, the front-runners for the slot are Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Also in the running are the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.

Touching on the ongoing NPP polling station executive and electoral area coordinators election, which has been characterised by incidents of acrimony, Mr Agyepong urged the national executive of the party not to influence the selection of polling station executive of the party.

He said the party had a strong structure that depended on a five-man polling station unit, comprising the chairman, secretary, organiser, youth organiser and women's organiser who must be free from manipulation.

"Those who are seeking to manipulate the process to ensure that certain people are removed or maintained have no business being there. Let the polling station organisations choose their own leaders," Mr Agyepong said.