He said he will definitely join the race but his priority now is to help the current Akufo-Addo administration succeed.
I will contest NPP’s 2024 flagbearer race - Kwabena Agyapong
Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party has disclosed his intentions to contest as flagbearer for the party in the 2024 elections.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Mr. Agyapong said: “In 2007, I was the youngest of the 17 aspirants, so it is not as if I haven't done it before”.
"So, I will not rule out running for the Presidential primary but the most important thing to me now is how well we do as a government and how we are able to deliver on the mandate that the Ghanaian people have given us.”
"We should not take that mandate for granted. We should respect that mandate and work to the benefit of the generality of Ghanaians. Let's put Ghana first".
At the moment, the front-runners for the slot are Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.
Also in the running are the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.
Touching on the ongoing NPP polling station executive and electoral area coordinators election, which has been characterised by incidents of acrimony, Mr Agyepong urged the national executive of the party not to influence the selection of polling station executive of the party.
He said the party had a strong structure that depended on a five-man polling station unit, comprising the chairman, secretary, organiser, youth organiser and women's organiser who must be free from manipulation.
"Those who are seeking to manipulate the process to ensure that certain people are removed or maintained have no business being there. Let the polling station organisations choose their own leaders," Mr Agyepong said.
"If someone has suffered, policing elections at the local level and all of a sudden you tell him to go and buy a form and after that, you are going to bring a committee to come and vet them, what are you talking about? When they were meeting in Pusiga were you there? They know themselves, so there should not be any attempt at a top-down manipulation of the electoral register or the delegates. That is what we are trying to say," he stressed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh