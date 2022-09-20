I will contest to lead NPP in 2024, I’ll never quit – Kennedy Agyapong vows

In an interview on the sidelines of a social event he attended on September 15, he was asked about the claim that candidates like himself would likely drop out late into the race.

“If NPP opens nominations, I will pick forms… those who pick forms and quit, does he look like me? At 62 years, how can I declare my flagbearership ambitions in the NPP and quit, I am not quitting,” he stated.

He, however, called for clean campaigns, stressing his disinterest in what he described as ‘dirty politics.'

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

“We are all going to run, just that what I don’t want is dirty politics. I am not going to do dirty politics. I will go to the people and tell them what I have done for the NPP and Ghanaians and for which reason they should vote for me,” he emphasized.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP Assin Central, in May this year, became the first to publicly announce his bid to lead the NPP.

“Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change,” Kennedy Agyapong said in a Facebook live interview with The Announcer Newspaper on Wednesday, May 26.