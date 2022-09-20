RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I will contest to lead the NPP in 2024 and I’ll never quit – Kennedy Agyapong vows

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vowed not to quit in his quest to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

He said the suggestions that he will eventually pull out of the race will not happen.

In an interview on the sidelines of a social event that he attended on September 15, he was asked about the claim that candidates like himself will likely drop out late into the race.

“If NPP opens nominations, I will pick forms… those who pick forms and quit, does he look like me? At 62 years, how can I declare my flagbearership ambitions in the NPP and quit, I am not quitting,” he said.

He, however, called for clean campaigns stressing his disinterest in what he described as ‘dirty politics.

“We are all going to run, just that what I don’t want is dirty politics. I am not going to do dirty politics. I will go to the people and tell them what I have done for the NPP and Ghanaians and for which reason they should vote for me,” he emphasized.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, in May this year became the first to publicly announce his bid to lead the NPP.

“Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change,” Kennedy Agyapong said in a Facebook live interview with The Announcer Newspaper, Wednesday, May 26.

He said if the governing party wants to break the eight as their mantra for 2024 is, then they must break the eight with Kennedy Agyapong.

