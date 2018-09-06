I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens

news

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu has threatened to expose the saboteurs hindering Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

He said there are some elements in the NPP who are bent on destroying the legacies of President Akufo-Addo.

Naabu, who has been out of the limelight since he lost his position as regional chairman has promised to blow the cover of government appointees and executives of the party who are instigating the youth to engage in violent acts tailored at getting certain appointees sacked by the president.

READ ALSO: Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern Regional Chairman elect

Speaking on On Tamale-based North Star Radio, the vociferous Bugri Naabu observed that these acts are gradually undermining the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Very soon, I will name some appointees who are hiding behind the youth and demanding the dismissal of some appointees from office. They want to destroy the gains Akufo-Addo has made since 2016”, he stated.

The outspoken Bugri Naabu was beaten by Mohammed Samba who polled 312 votes to Naabu's 116 votes at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in May.

He claimed these persons he refused to name, are hiding behind some youth and executives to demand the dismissal of some appointees from office which creates divisions within the party.