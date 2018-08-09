I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga

Pulse.com.gh logo
A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential hopeful, Stephen Atubiga has indicated that when elected as flagbearer, he will make ex-President John Mahama his running mate.

He said he will consider the former leader because of his experience in government.

“If I had the opportunity if the constitution allowed and the party structures allowed me, I would not mind making his Excellency John Dramani Mahama my running mate,” Atubiga said on Citi FM.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama

The NDC have opened nomination for its national officers and its flagbearers for a national congress that will be on held on December 7.

The contest has seen the Professor Joshua Alabi, Ekow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and John Mahama declaring their intention to run.

“If you look at the party, I am the best choice right now. I have made NDC so attractive", he said.

Atubiga also stated that he will make Prof. Alabi and Sylvester Mensah his special advisor and Foreign Affairs Minister respectively if he becomes President. “Prof. Alabi will be a very good Special Advisor to me. Sylvester Mensah will be a very fine Foreign Affairs Minister. Bagbin who is my big brother, I’ve gotten close to him, he will be a very good speaker under my leadership and he will get to taste the presidency when myself and my vice have traveled.”

