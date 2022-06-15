He gave reasons that he can't criticise him because he has direct access to him.
I will never criticize Nana Addo on my TV show — Paul Adom-Otchere
The host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has said he will never criticize President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his show.
He said "I support Akufo-Addo, you support John Mahama; that's no problem...People write to me and say: 'Why don't you use your programme to criticise the government?'"
"Is the programme for you?" he asked.
"Do your programme and criticise the government. I don't understand it. This is a private sector," Adom-Otchere added.
According to the Board Chair of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, "When the Supreme Court ruled in NPP v GBC, they said that the obligation is on the state broadcaster and then you tell me that: 'Why don’t you criticise the government?'
"Other people are criticising the government, watch that one."
He admonished Ghanaians who do not agree with his position to watch other broadcasters that do or criticise the President on their personal Facebook pages.
"Today, we all have media; today we’re all television, so, go on Facebook and ciriticise the government, there’s no problem with that," he stated.
The government, he said can be criticised adding that "If I support Akufo-Addo because of my conviction and I feel there’s something in there that's not good, that’s not working well, I will not criticise him on this television because I have access to him; I'll go to him and tell him and say: 'Mr. President, I think so so and so, so so and so'."
