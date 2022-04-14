I will never join the NPP but I will vote for Dr. Bawumia in 2024 – Allotey Jacobs

Mr. Jacobs, who has been suspended from the NDC has in recent times been sympathetic towards the ruling party.

Appearing on Peace FM’s ”Kokrokoo” Wednesday morning, a texter purported that he (Allotey) should publicly declare his allegiance to the NPP.

Setting the record straight, the vociferous social communicator sought to put closure to all questions and doubts about where his political allegiance lies.

In a brief note, he asserted; “I will never join NPP but I will vote for Bawumia.”

Pulse Ghana

He has previously proclaimed the Vice President as a modern day Kwame Nkrumah.

“God Bless Bawumia… there is some magic in that man. … we are seeing the re-emergence of Kwame Nkrumah in Bawumia,” he said.

He pleaded with Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo government, particularly Bawumia.