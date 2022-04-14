He said he won’t join the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially but he will support the Vice President should he win the flagbearer slot of the party.
I will never join the NPP but I will vote for Dr. Bawumia in 2024 – Allotey Jacobs
A former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, Allotey Jacobs has disclosed that he will support the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.
Mr. Jacobs, who has been suspended from the NDC has in recent times been sympathetic towards the ruling party.
Appearing on Peace FM’s ”Kokrokoo” Wednesday morning, a texter purported that he (Allotey) should publicly declare his allegiance to the NPP.
Setting the record straight, the vociferous social communicator sought to put closure to all questions and doubts about where his political allegiance lies.
In a brief note, he asserted; “I will never join NPP but I will vote for Bawumia.”
He has previously proclaimed the Vice President as a modern day Kwame Nkrumah.
“God Bless Bawumia… there is some magic in that man. … we are seeing the re-emergence of Kwame Nkrumah in Bawumia,” he said.
He pleaded with Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo government, particularly Bawumia.
Dr. Bawumia during his lecture at Ashesi outlined and showed what the Akufo-Addo administration has been able to achieve by digitizing sectors in the economy.
