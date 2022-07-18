I will never work under Nana B – Titus Glover vows

Speaking to Accra based Adom FM, Mr. Glover said he can work for the party in any capacity but not under Nana Boakye.

“Nobody should underrate me. I can’t work under Nana B; sorry, I cannot. I am a party member [and will always be available to work for it],” he said.

The NPP has urged all aspirants of the just-ended national delegates’ conference to put their differences aside and unite for a victory in the 2024 elections.

The party’s leadership has served notice it will be embarking on a reconciliation tour across all polling stations, constituencies and regional offices to settle internal conflicts for a united front.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Chairman Wontumi, has disclosed his readiness to work with the new General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

In a letter to the new Secretary General, he said though he did not support him during the elections, he was looking forward to working with him.

“God knows what is good for our dear party, I supported JB but the delegates in their own wisdom chose you. We look forward to working hard so that together we can ‘Break The 8’. May God bless you and once again CONGRATULATIONS to you and the NPP for a successful election,” he said.

Mr Kodua won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.