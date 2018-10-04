I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has predicted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) risk losing elections 2020.

According to him, there is a deliberate scheme to starve his businesses of funds.

He accused some party officials of killing his business especially the Kencity Media.

READ MORE: Pastors using TV and radio to destroy Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

He said the party officials have sidelined his media houses and dosen't run ads on the radio and television stations.

Kennedy Agyapong speaking in anger on Net2 TV, he said "Last week I was in Kumasi, Ashh FM. Regional minister and Wontumi, me I will mention names..."

"I know they will start things…. what’s the name of that thing …people’s assembly… yes. I am watching to see if they will invite us to cover live. They will see. The Adverts me I know. I know. Today they have their preferred radio stations they have been working with. I am waiting for them. 2020, I will walk them out!

READ MORE: Terminal 3 shouldn't cost $278m, Mahama lied - Ken Agyapong

"I am saying I will personally walk them out. One deputy minister who they spoke to said ‘as for you people Ken will look after you...Look at that," he fumed.

Watch video below: