I won’t seek re-election as NDC’s General Secretary – Asiedu Nketia

“Age plays a major role in everything. This job of a General Secretary involves a lot; your time, energy, among others.”

“I have considered all these, and I am of the firm view that I won’t contest again. What I am saying is that, I won’t seek re-election as General Secretary,” Mr. Nketiah said.

Mr. Nketiah, who became NDC General Secretary in 2005, believes it’s time for him to make way for others to take over the administration of the party.

The NDC is expected to go to congress on December 17, 2022 to elect new national officers.

Relatedly, the Director Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using money to win the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the NPP had outspent the NDC by a ratio of about 1:1000 in the Parliamentary elections in order to win the seats they currently possess in Parliament.

In an interview on Accra based Joy FM, he alleged that the NPP shared money to some electorates on the eve of the elections.

Pulse Ghana

“I believe we won 142 seats, five of them are in court now, and it was through violence. You saw what happened in Techiman, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Sefwi Wiawso and all those other places because of the violence that was deployed.

“And then again the NPP outspent us by a ratio of maybe about one to a thousand, because we know the money we made available to our parliamentary candidates for example. It’s not up to 100,000. It’s not even up to 50,000, but you heard an NPP Vice Chairperson saying that she was given 1 million, just her alone.

So they outspent us absolutely. They had so much cash, and that is why we’re in this crisis. They spent money, they opened the vaults. You’d be surprised to know that in some of the Northern, Savannah regions on the eve of elections bullion vans actually came to pack and money was being disbursed,” he said.