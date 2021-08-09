I’d prefer to die than to see NDC return to power in 2024 - Obiri Boahen

He said he will prefer death to the prospect of another National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.
The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has disclosed that he doesn’t want to live to see the NDC return to government.
Speaking on Okay FMs 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the astute lawyer and historian explained that the development of the country takes a downhill turn when ever the NDC is in power and thus cannot risk the NDC taking over the country after the sterling performance of the Akufo-Addo led government.
“I will prefer God to take my life than see the National Democratic Congress come to power again."
"A new phase of the NPP government will take over the affairs of the country even when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's term expires as President of the country, and that is breaking the eight," he added.
Cautioning the New Patriotic Party about their break the eight mantra, he noted that they need to work assiduously for it as it may not come cheap.
"But having realize the immense contribution and the development drive of the Aufo-Addo led government, I am very optimistic that Ghanaians will vote for the NPP in 2024."
The NPP has disclosed its readiness to rule the country for a very long based on their records in the current administration.
