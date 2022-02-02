He has asked Ghanaians to attack the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they really want to stop the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.
If Ghanaians want to stop E-Levy let's attack NDC – Ernesto Yeboah
The leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has called on Ghanaians to reject the controversial proposed 1.75% E-levy imposed on them by the government.
He believes the NDC in power will also benefit from the E-levy when passed.
Some officials in government believe the E-levy policy is key in transforming the country, though Ghanaians have rejected it.
Ernesto Yeboah adding his voice to the controversial E-levy explained that the NDC has all it takes to stop the passage of the regressive tax as described by many Ghanaians.
In a series of Facebook posts, he said "If you really want to stop E-Levy then attack NDC. They have all it takes to stop these thieves. #NoMomoTax".
He stated that "Even the NPP, with 138 seats in Parliament is planning day and night on how to pass E-Levy.
"I really don't want to think that the NDC is not thinking; just sitting there waiting for things to happen. A serious and imaginative NDC is what will stop E-Levy in Parliament. #NoMomoTax".
Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has predicted that 56% of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) want the government to reconsider the 1.75% tax on electronic transactions.
The survey in general sampled 2,422 persons of voting age in 34 constituencies across the country and the survey which focused on governance, corruption, and politics, also revealed 58 percent of respondents believed the government is in the wrong direction.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh