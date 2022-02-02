If Ghanaians want to stop E-Levy let's attack NDC – Ernesto Yeboah

He believes the NDC in power will also benefit from the E-levy when passed.

Some officials in government believe the E-levy policy is key in transforming the country, though Ghanaians have rejected it.

Ernesto Yeboah adding his voice to the controversial E-levy explained that the NDC has all it takes to stop the passage of the regressive tax as described by many Ghanaians.

In a series of Facebook posts, he said "If you really want to stop E-Levy then attack NDC. They have all it takes to stop these thieves. #NoMomoTax".

He stated that "Even the NPP, with 138 seats in Parliament is planning day and night on how to pass E-Levy.

"I really don't want to think that the NDC is not thinking; just sitting there waiting for things to happen. A serious and imaginative NDC is what will stop E-Levy in Parliament. #NoMomoTax".

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has predicted that 56% of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) want the government to reconsider the 1.75% tax on electronic transactions.