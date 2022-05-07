If it is that I support Alan Kyeremanteng, is he not human? – Ken Agyapong quizzes

Speaking on Oman FM in Accra, Hon. Agyapong said there is nothing wrong in supporting the Minister of Trade and Industry and asked whether he is not human.

“When I said I was helping each constituency with GHC10,000 ….I later heard rumours that I had given GHC10,000 to each constituency in support of Alan, (even) if I support Alan, is he not a human being?

“If it is that I support Alan, is he not a human being? They shouldn’t annoy me, I am the one preaching for peace. I don’t fear anyone in this party, if I support Alan, is he not a human being?” he reiterated.

Pulse Ghana

The outspoken lawmaker also vowed to keep all funds that he had originally earmarked to support the upcoming regional executive polls of the party.”

“You wait and see, you think someone is afraid, I am looking for the man in this party that when I take a decision, he will challenge me, I want one person.”

“We have turned into a party of beggars…. Ungrateful people. I have decided that I am keeping my money. The funds I decided to take to the regions, I am keeping it. I haven’t completed my factory but I am helping out of love to help constituencies,” he stressed.