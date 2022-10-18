RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

If you decide to vote for NDC in 2024, that’s your problem – Akufo-Addo to Kwabre East residents

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he is not perturbed by threats from residents in the Kwabre East Constituency over the state of their poor roads.

President Akufo-Addo
He said threats by some of the constituents to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections if the roads are not fixed is much ado about nothing.

He is of the view that not everyone will vote for a particular candidate in an election and that voters can also not be forced to make choices in a democratic dispensation hence there was no need to threaten a government with votes.

Speaking in an interview on Otec FM, the interviewer read a comment which said: “The people of Kwabre and Manso, we know they voted massively for Nana, they have asked me to inform the president that if their roads are not fixed, they will be pained and in 2024, they will vote against the NPP”.

President Akufo-Addo at the commissioning ceremony
The president quickly weighed in with a response: “No problem, no problem.” He continued: “I am saying people make those kinds of threats, me, they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you, it is because they want you to do things for them, so I understand that.

“There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfil my promises.

“But if it so happens that you decide to vote for the NDC, that is your problem, that is not mine. Nobody will hold your hand to thumbprint for any candidate, the most important thing is that I understand the responsibility and we will deal with it,” he stressed.

The President is on an official visit to the Ashanti Region where he inspected and launched a number of projects.

