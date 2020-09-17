He says electorates are going to decide based on trust and what the two main candidates delivered and not on emotions.

He was responding directly to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent plea to the people of Kwame Danso, a stronghold of the NDC in the Sene West District of the Bono East region to change their vote pattern, during his recent campaign tour of the area.

John Mahama observed that all major development projects, roads, electricity, water, schools, health, and other facilities in various communities were provided to benefit the people by the NDC in government.

John Mahama who was addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Kajeji in the Sene East area referred to the abandoned road from Kajeji through Kwame Danso to link the Atebubu Amanteng -Ejura-Mampong highway and said if the NDC had been retained in 2016, that project would have been completed.

He took a swipe at the Nana Akufo-Addo government for campaigning on lies and failed promises and asked Ghanaians to reject his second term bid.

The NDC 2020 flagbearer assured the youth and people in the area of job opportunities.

He made reference to the Agric Mechanisation Centers which will offer enhanced services to farmers to improve crop yield, the TVET skills training, and start-up capital for the youth, improved access, and distribution of premix fuel to landing beaches.

The former president also re-emphasised his promise to legalise and properly regulate the Okada business.

He hinted that the youth interested would be assisted to acquire motorbikes and pay back in installments to run the motorcycle commercial business to earn a living

He explained that the policy is a better alternative to leaving the youth idle and avoid the temptation of becoming drug addicts.

John Mahama is on a three-day tour of the Bono East region.

He will also visit Bassa (Sene East), Kyeamekrom, and Kwame Danso, (Sene West) where he will pay courtesy calls on chiefs and address mini durbars before wrapping up the day’s visits.

John Mahama is accompanied by National Campaign Chairman, Prof Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former Minister for Power and MP, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, National Organizer, Joshua Akamba MPs and Parliamentary candidates in the area and regional and constituency executives of the NDC.