He said the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and his party said a similar thing prior to the 2008 elections and after winning they couldn’t implement it.
Ignore Mahama, he failed to repeal talk tax in 2008 – Otchere-Darko
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaians to ignore the claims by former President John Mahama that he will repeal the e-levy act should he win in 2024.
In a tweet, Mr. Otchere-Darko said the NDC vowed to repeal the talk tax in 2008 and failed therefore Mahama can’t be trusted with his words.
“In 2007/2008 John Mahama & NDC vehemently opposed the introduction of 'talk tax' & campaigned to repeal it if elected! They won in ‘08 but kept quiet. When Mahama became President in 2013, he quickly introduced the Communication Service Tax Amendment Act to widen the talk tax net”, he wrote.
According to Mr. Mahama, the opposition NDC is not opposed to taxation, however, the party is against taxes that burden the Ghanaian people.
The former President said: “We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past.
“We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.”
He added: “A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act.”
