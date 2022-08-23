I’ll be neutral in race for NPP’s 2024 flagbearer – Akufo-Addo

Speaking in an interview with NANDOM FM, in the Upper West Region as part of his tour of the Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said he will be neutral in the whole process.

He also said what the party needs now is somebody who can unite the party to confront the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and beat them in the 2024 elections.

“The only time that preference will be shown is when I go to vote, but until then I have no preference. My attitude, is a simple one; just create the condition for a fair process, one that will enable us after the completion [of the internal elections] to unite the party,” said President Akufo-Addo.

“… Somebody who will come and have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront the traditional opponent, the National Democratic Congress, and beat the National Democratic Congress,” he added.

Several bigwigs of the NPP including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen are lacing their boots for the party’s flagbearership race.

The President is currently on a 4-day working tour of the Upper West and Savannah Regions.

Pulse Ghana

Beginning in the Wa Central Constituency, the President will interact with the people on Radio Upper West, followed by a courtesy call on the Wa Naa.

He will inspect the progress of work on the second phase of the Youth Resource Centre, pay a courtesy call on the Lambussie Kuoro, and inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project there.

He will depart to the palace of the Nandom Naa and cut the sod for the dualization of Nandom Town Roads to ending the first day’s activities.