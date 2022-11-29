I’ll be NPP’s flagbearer for 2024 elections – Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking to traders in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the businessman cum politician said there is hope for the party and Ghana.

“There is hope, let’s keep hope alive. I will consult with all relevant stakeholders to see how best we can help you. When I come to a place like this, I try to avoid politics.

“But I am being told to share my aim for this visit. All I am saying is that, come 2024, I will lead the NPP,” he said to loud applause.

The KenCity Media boss also underlined his credentials as someone with a background in trading: “Leaders have come and gone, none of them had a mother who was a trader. My mother sold things at Okaishie.

“I know your struggles and how you suffer to cater for your children, so I am a product of trading and of the street. So, I will do all it takes to protect the interest of women,” he stressed.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

He also promised to support the market with 200 pieces of streetlights and poles to beef up security in the area as well as lobby the Roads Minister to look into the plight of traders relative to the nature of roads.

He also promised to look into the issue of MASLOC loans that had not reached a section of the traders. Agyapong was well received at the premises by hundreds of traders who cheered him.