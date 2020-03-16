Newman said she is ready to construct an ultra-modern party office for the constituency if given the mandate to enter parliament in 2021.

Speaking at her campaign launch at North Kaneshie in Accra over the weekend, Dakoa said Okaikoi South has been neglected over the years in terms of development and she is on personal resolve to bring the constituency back to where it deserves.

Dakoa with delegates

"I'm contesting to represent the NPP as Okaikoi South MP because this constituency lacks in terms of development and based on my lobbying skills, I will be able to bring many developmental projects to our people", she disclosed.

The 34-year old project manager also said: "I'm assuring the delegates gathered here that if they vote for me to lead the party into the 2020 general elections, I will build an ultra-modern party office for Okaikoi South."

Delegates of the NPP in constituencies they won in 2016 will go to the polls on April 25 to elect parliamentary candidates for the party.

In Okaikoi South, the NPP has been winning the seat since 1996 but according to some of the delegates present at the launch, there is nothing to show for it at the grassroots level.

The event attracted some big wigs of the NPP in the constituency who took turns to urge the delegates from the 8 electoral areas to vote for Dakoa Newman.

Dakoa at the launch

They said she has shown that she is industrious due to the various social intervention policies she has embarked on with her 'Dakoa Newman Foundation' in the Okaikoi South constituency.

Delegates were also encouraged to go for Dakoa because she is a unifier and she is the candidate the constituency needs due to the current bickering going on.

Dakoa Newman assured all the delegates that if they choose her on April 25, she will bring everyone on board to ensure that they get four more years for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president and increase the votes in Okaikoi South.