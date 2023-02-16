He said Mahama during his tenure in office as a vice president and president performed arguably so well that he left great legacies that will propel his campaign message when he leads the party.
I'll campaign on the legacies of Mahama to win 2024 elections — Kojo Bonsu
A presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has said he will campaign on the legacies of John Mahama if he is elected by the party as the flagbearer to lead in the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
According to him, there were no other legacies to campaign on than that of the NDC since the party had a proven track record in the governance of the country.
In an interview on GTV, he said though Mahama has built good legacies, he cannot lead the party because he will serve the country for four years, and that will not be enough for the party adding that when that happens, it will be a problem for the NDC, therefore, he [Kojo Bonsu] stands the chance of leading the party to enable them to stay in power for two terms.
When pressed further about whether Mahama should lead the party, Kojo Bonsu said "It'll be very difficult, we've gone through a lot of challenges but we need somebody so that your first term to tell people what you are going to do."
He stated that his leadership skills, knowledge, experience, qualities, and work ethic put him in a position to be Head of State and will not disappoint Ghanaians if given the nod to lead.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh