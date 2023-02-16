I'll campaign on the legacies of Mahama to win 2024 elections — Kojo Bonsu

According to him, there were no other legacies to campaign on than that of the NDC since the party had a proven track record in the governance of the country.

In an interview on GTV, he said though Mahama has built good legacies, he cannot lead the party because he will serve the country for four years, and that will not be enough for the party adding that when that happens, it will be a problem for the NDC, therefore, he [Kojo Bonsu] stands the chance of leading the party to enable them to stay in power for two terms.

ece-auto-gen

When pressed further about whether Mahama should lead the party, Kojo Bonsu said "It'll be very difficult, we've gone through a lot of challenges but we need somebody so that your first term to tell people what you are going to do."