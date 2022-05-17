He said he is likely to join the race to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.
I’ll contest for NPP’s 2024 flagbearership position - Kennedy Agyapong
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed his intentions to run for President.
In a report by Accra based TV3, the vociferous lawmaker is quoted as declaring his intention on Oman FM.
Kennedy Agyapong has recently fired some members of the party for alleging that he supports Alan Kyeremanteng, the Minister for Trade and Industry.
Speaking on Oman FM in Accra, Hon. Agyapong said there is nothing wrong in supporting the Minister of Trade and Industry and asked whether he is not human.
“When I said I was helping each constituency with GHC10,000 ….I later heard rumours that I had given GHC10,000 to each constituency in support of Alan, (even) if I support Alan, is he not a human being?
“If it is that I support Alan, is he not a human being? They shouldn’t annoy me, I am the one preaching for peace. I don’t fear anyone in this party, if I support Alan, is he not a human being?” he reiterated.
