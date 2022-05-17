I’ll contest for NPP’s 2024 flagbearership position - Kennedy Agyapong

In a report by Accra based TV3, the vociferous lawmaker is quoted as declaring his intention on Oman FM.

Kennedy Agyapong has recently fired some members of the party for alleging that he supports Alan Kyeremanteng, the Minister for Trade and Industry.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Oman FM in Accra, Hon. Agyapong said there is nothing wrong in supporting the Minister of Trade and Industry and asked whether he is not human.

“When I said I was helping each constituency with GHC10,000 ….I later heard rumours that I had given GHC10,000 to each constituency in support of Alan, (even) if I support Alan, is he not a human being?